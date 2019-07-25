LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Caniacs, rejoice. Raising Cane's is "where the bird is the word," and word is they're giving away free chicken.
Las Vegas-area Raising Cane's locations will offer a free chicken finger for National Chicken Finger Day on July 27, according to a release from the company. It's also the anniversary of when Raising Cane's was founded.
Guests must go to a Raising Cane's location before 11 a.m. Saturday to receive their free chicken.
Raising Cane's has 440 restaurants nationwide, including 13 locations in the Las Vegas Valley.
