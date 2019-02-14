LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - On Las Vegas's wettest Valentine's Day on record, first responders spent their day bringing people to safety.
At about 8:42 a.m., firefighters from the Clark County Fire Department were called to the Durango wash, near Durango Drive and Russell Road, the department said.
Crews found one person trapped in the flood channel. The technical rescue team "evaluated the situation" and rescued the person, who was then taken to the hospital in "stable" condition, CCFD said.
Amazing video from our @ClarkCountyFD. It was taken just before the rescue by the Techinical Rescue Team of a person this morning at the Durango Wash in the SW #Las Vegas Valley (that video was tweeted earlier). You can see the person who was rescued caught in the rushing water. pic.twitter.com/XsSfchI8N5— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) February 15, 2019
Several crashes were reported throughout the valley, as a result of the wet conditions. The Nevada Highway Patrol reported 86 crashes as of 4:00 p.m. Thursday on valley freeways.
