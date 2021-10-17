LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are responding to an injury crash at Rainbow Boulevard and Rusell Road that has shut down traffic in all directions.
LVMPD Lt. Bryan Boxler said drivers, who were sole occupants, of two vehicles involved in the crash were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
As of 2:53 p.m., the Regional Transportation Commission was advising drivers to avoid the area and use other routes, as the intersection is closed in all directions.
#FASTALERT 2:53 PM, Oct 17 2021Update: Crash SB Rainbow Blvd At Russell Rd Intersection closed in all directions. Avoid area.Use other routes— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) October 17, 2021
