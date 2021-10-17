Police tape line - do not cross GENERIC

Police tape.

 (FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are responding to an injury crash at Rainbow Boulevard and Rusell Road that has shut down traffic in all directions. 

LVMPD Lt. Bryan Boxler said drivers, who were sole occupants, of two vehicles involved in the crash were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

As of 2:53 p.m., the Regional Transportation Commission was advising drivers to avoid the area and use other routes, as the intersection is closed in all directions. 

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.