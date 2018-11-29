LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Rain showers soaked much of the Las Vegas valley Thursday, causing flooding on some city streets and traffic issues. Mount Charleston saw snowfall and created dangerous driving conditions in some areas.
Parts of the valley saw rainbows as the rain moved to the east.
Flooded southbound lanes on Mountain Vista at Tropicana. #WX #Rain #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/DDcUBQuubE— Gai (@GaiChicken) November 29, 2018
NLV Walnut & Carey @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/g46dJn1peH— Chernéy Amhara (@CherneyAmharaTV) November 29, 2018
