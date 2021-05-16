5/16 rain
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Parts of the Las Vegas Valley saw rain and lightning on Sunday afternoon.

Showers started popping up outside of the valley about 2 p.m. on May 16, and by 4 p.m. had moved into the west and south valley, as well as Henderson. 

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue reminded the public to keep safe, saying "if thunder roars, go indoors." Roads around the valley may be slippery due to the weather.

The rain was expected to stick around through the night Sunday into Monday morning, but will clear up on Monday. 

