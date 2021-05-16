LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Parts of the Las Vegas Valley saw rain and lightning on Sunday afternoon.
Showers started popping up outside of the valley about 2 p.m. on May 16, and by 4 p.m. had moved into the west and south valley, as well as Henderson.
Skies are getting darker and it’s windy in Henderson. Thunderstorms are popping up in Southern Nevada. @FOX5Vegas #FOX5Weather pic.twitter.com/z0QeRLfo5C— Les Krifaton (@lvweatherguy) May 16, 2021
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue reminded the public to keep safe, saying "if thunder roars, go indoors." Roads around the valley may be slippery due to the weather.
We are about 14° below normal at 4 PM Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas Sunday. There has been some drizzle in parts of the valley as well. So far nothing at the airport. @FOX5Vegas #FOX5Weather pic.twitter.com/lvl1KejQKl— Les Krifaton (@lvweatherguy) May 16, 2021
The rain was expected to stick around through the night Sunday into Monday morning, but will clear up on Monday.
We will be closed the remainder of today 5/16 due to weather😢— Cowabunga Bay (@cowabungabaylv) May 16, 2021
Oooooooh. 😍📷Alright, Vegas. Who missed the rain?!#VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/wwrNzfgiXo— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 16, 2021
Fun Weather Tidbit! 🤓See the cell over south-central #LasVegas with all of the red colors? That cell is right overhead of our office AND contains lightning. ⚡️That means our 4pm weather balloon 🎈 launch has to be delayed for safety until lightning is out of the area.#NvWx pic.twitter.com/Qm7mVhIL3B— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 16, 2021
Have photos or videos to share? Email them to desk@fox5vegas.com.
