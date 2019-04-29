LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Rainy weather moved through the Las Vegas Valley on Monday.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 1:30 p.m. for the southwest valley, and a flood advisory was in effect until 5 p.m. for the central and west valley. 

Minor flooding is possible with heavy rain and thunderstorms. Washes will also be running fast.

Storms were taking place mainly in the western part of the valley and were tracking north.

