LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Rail Explorers attraction is inviting guests to put on their Halloween costumes and go for a ride around Boulder City on pedal-powered rail bikes.
Located in Boulder City, Rail Explorers will offer the special Halloween rides from Oct. 26-Nov. 1. There will be photo ops available on the sunset and evening lantern tours, the company said.
The sunset tour is held at 5:30 p.m. and the evening lantern ride is offered at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings.
All rides start at the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Boulder City and continue downhill to Railroad Pass.
Rail Explorers says that each tour also includes a ride back to the top of the hill in one of the museum’s historic trains, along with free museum entry.
Visit railexplorers.net for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.