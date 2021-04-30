LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Boulder City's pedal-powered rail bikes will offer a new summer tour for the late-night crowd.
Rail Explorers Las Vegas will offer the new "Neon Lights Night Tour" in which the bikes are lit up in neon. Guests are encouraged to wear their "best black light attire" and glow sticks.
Guests pedal the Rail Explorers rail bikes four miles downhill from the Nevada State Railroad Museum to the Railroad Pass picnic area and then ride back on a historic train.
Rail Explorers' new summer tours will begin June 1, with the Neon Lights Tours running at 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. Prices and reservations are available on the company's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.