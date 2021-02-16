LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Rail Explorers attraction is inviting guests to go for a ride around Boulder City on pedal-powered rail bikes as part of new after-dark Fireside Twilight Tours.
According to a news release, guests pedal the Rail Explorers rail bikes four miles downhill from the Nevada State Railroad Museum to the Railroad Pass picnic area, where they may relax in Adirondack chairs situated around fire pits.
The new experience is available Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday. The group advises checking their website for current times.
According to Rail Explorers, a tandem rail bike for two starts at $90, and a quad rail bike for four guests starts at $160.
Book online today at www.railexplorers.net, or by phone at (877) 833-8588.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.