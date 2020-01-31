LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Looking for a unique way to spend time with your significant other on Valentine's Day? You can take a spin around Boulder City on pedal-powered rail bikes.
Outdoor-adventure attraction Rail Explorers is offering two special tours for Valentine's Day:
“The Southwest Sweetheart Tour” at 5 p.m.
“After-Dark Valentine’s Lantern Tour” at 7 p.m.
A tandem rail bike for two guests is $100. ($50 per person)
A quad rail bike for four guests is $180. ($45 per person)
Nevada locals receive 15 percent off any tour with a valid Nevada ID.
As part of the tours, couples will ride the rails under the stars and enjoy sparkling wine and gourmet chocolates at the Rail Explorers picnic area, according to a news release.
Participants will take a ride on the same tracks used during construction of the Hoover Dam.
