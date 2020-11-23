LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Rail Explorers attraction is inviting guests to put on their Christmas sweaters and go for a ride around Boulder City on pedal-powered rail bikes.
According to a news release, outdoor-adventure attraction Rail Explorers is celebrating the season with festive, holiday-themed tours.
The attraction said that guests who book evening tours from Nov. 23 through Dec. 31 will be greeted by "elves" and receive cookies, candy canes, hot chocolate and/or apple center.
The attraction notes that is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
Visit railexplorers.net for more information.
