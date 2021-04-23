LAS VEGAS, NV - In a year where sports were taken away from local high school athletes, this was a shining moment. The Raiders welcomed nine high school football teams selected randomly by the Clark County School District to practice and hold scrimmages at Allegiant Stadium.
The nine schools that participated at Allegiant Stadium were:
- Foothill High School
- Centennial High School
- Liberty High School
- Del Sol Academy
- Sierra Vista High School
- Arbor View High School
- Basic High School
- Rancho High School
- Chaparral High School
It was a breathtaking moment for the local high school football players walking though the tunnel out onto the field for the very first time.
"Everything. Having the experience of being on the field knowing that these big stars are on the same field we're playing on. Who knows maybe one of us will make it here one day, you never know," said Centennial junior defensive end Thomas Julian.
