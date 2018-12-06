LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Raiders fans in Nevada will have a new way to display their loyalty when specialty license plates become available next month.
The Raiders said starting in Jan., fans can purchase the $62 plate featuring the Raiders' logo, a black background, white letters and numbers and "COMMITMENT TO EXCELLENCE" along the bottom.
The organization said $30 from each plate sold will benefit the Raiders Foundation.
"Show your Raiders pride, and with your automatic donation to the Raiders Foundation, you’ll be investing in the future of Nevada," the organization said.
