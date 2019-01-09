LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders announced Wednesday the Nevada DMV will release a specialty branded license plate on Monday, Jan. 14.
The new license plate will feature the Raiders shield and the iconic phrase “Commitment to Excellence” against a black background. The Raiders released a preview look of the license plate last month.
“This will give everybody in Nevada, not just Southern Nevada, but the entire state, the ability to get a Raiders license plate for their car,” Raiders President Marc Badain said to the state Legislature’s Commission on Special License Plates. “Those funds will go to support programs all over the state. I think it will be a tremendous success.”
In a press release, the Raiders organization said the specialty license plate will cost $62, with $30 from each sale benefitting the Raiders Foundation that focuses on increasing community and civic health by supporting military and youth development.
The Raiders license plate can be purchased by making an appointment at any local DMV office here.
For more information on the Raiders specialty license plate, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.