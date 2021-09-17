LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Raiders continue to go all-in on Nevada.
Later this month the team will show off the newest installation at Allegiant Stadium, which will feature all 96 high school football helmets from around the state.
The permanent helmet wall display is called, The Battle Born.
