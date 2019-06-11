LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders will be the subject of a popular HBO show that follows a struggling NFL team through the preseason.
The team tweeted Tuesday afternoon that they would be the subject of HBO's "Hard Knocks."
"Everybody wants to be a Raider. Now they’ll find out what it takes to become one."— Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) June 11, 2019
We'll see you in August: https://t.co/dZ1LvS7gRv #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/rTz6AnrCbl
“If you’re a fan of football or great storytelling, 'Hard Knocks' with the Oakland Raiders is going to be must-see television,” executive vice president of HBO Sports Peter Nelson said in a statement. “We are so grateful to this storied franchise for opening up its doors and allowing HBO and NFL Films to spend the summer with the Raiders in what promises to be a compelling and engaging training camp.”
“Everybody wants to be a Raider. Now they’ll find out what it takes to become one,” said Raiders owner Mark Davis.
The show will premiere on Aug. 6. Last year, the show featured the Cleveland Browns.
