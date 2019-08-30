LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders are once again teaming up with Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers to send a Las Vegas resident to a Raiders game.
The winner, who must be a Clark County resident, will be selected via a random drawing and will receive two Raiders tickets to the team's game that will be played in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, flights for two and a three-night hotel stay in London, according to a news release.
In addition, the winner will also receive free Cane’s for a year and Raiders and Raising Cane’s merchandise.
As part of the contest, fans of the Silver and Black who make a purchase at any Raising Canes in Clark County will receive a code on their receipt through Sept. 19. The customer can then visit raiders.com/raisingcanesexperience and enter the code as well as their name, address, email and phone number to be eligible to receive the prize.
Visit https://www.raiders.com/rules/raisingcanesexperience for official rules.
