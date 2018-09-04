LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - The Raiders and Raising Cane's announced they are sending seven winning customers to Oakland for a Raiders home game, along with free chicken for a year.
According to a release from the Raiders, anyone who makes a purchase at a Clark County Raising Cane's location will get a code on their receipt through Dec. 10. Customers can then go to raiders.com/raisingcanesexperience and enter the code, along with their name, address, email and phone number to be eligible for the prize.
A different winner will be selected at each of the Raiders' seven home games in Oakland this season.
Winners, who must be Clark County residents, receive two Raiders game tickets, a flight voucher worth $500 and a one-night hotel stay in the Bay Area, the organization said. They also get free Raising Cane's for a year (one box combo per week) and Raiders and Raising Cane's merchandise.
The Raiders play at home in Oakland seven times this season.
- Sept. 10 L.A. Rams
- Sept. 30 Cleveland Browns
- Oct. 28 Indianapolis Colts
- Nov. 11 L.A. Chargers
- Dec. 2 Kansas City Chiefs
- Dec. 9 Pittsburgh Steelers
- Dec. 24 Denver Broncos
The Oct. 14 "home" matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks will be played in London and is not a part of the sweepstakes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.