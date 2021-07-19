LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The president of the Las Vegas Raiders has resigned, according to a press release from the team.
Marc Badain has formally stepped down from his role as president of the NFL team. Executive Vice President Dan Ventrelle will assume to role of president on an interim basis, the team announced on Monday.
Owner Mark Davis issued the following statement on Badain's resignation:
Today I have accepted Marc Badain's resignation as president of the Las Vegas Raiders.. Marc has been an integral part of the Raider family for 30 Years.. Rising from a training camp driver to president of the entire organization.. His efforts in helping to build the most magnificent stadium in the sports and entertainment capital of the world will never be forgotten.. I wish Marc, his wife Amy, daughter Ali, and sons Bernie and Zach all the best in whatever the future holds..
Once A Raider Always A Raider..
Ventrelle has been with the Raiders for 17 years. Davis said the executive was the "best choice to lead the Raiders at this time."
Text from Marc Badain:#Raiders #RaiderNation @FOX5Vegas https://t.co/cqJuTnD8gk pic.twitter.com/yfjVyjBhCY— Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) July 20, 2021
