LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For fans who are unable to download the CLEAR Health Pass to verify their vaccination status for Sunday's game against Cincinnati, the Raiders are offering alternate screening and vaccinations at Allegiant Stadium on game day.
All fans who attend Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium must be vaccinated against COVID-19. Attendees can verify their status with the mobile app, or can use the alternate screenings and vaccinations opportunities offered.
"The fastest and easiest way to get into the stadium is by having your CLEAR Health Pass Green screen loaded and ready to go beforehand," said an announcement from the team on Wednesday.
The Raiders are alternate screenings and vaccinations at two locations at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 21—in Lot B on the north side and Lot J on the south side from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For those fans that are unable to use the CLEAR Health Pass to verify their vaccination status, Alternate Screening is being offered for the following circumstances:
- If a fan is partially vaccinated as of November 7
- If a fan has a vaccine that isn’t supported by the CLEAR app (any vaccine other than Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson / Janssen)
- If a fan has a digital vaccine card/a photo of a vaccine card that is unable to be uploaded to the CLEAR app
- If a fan is bringing a vaccinated or partially vaccinated 12-13-year-old guest that is unable to be added to the CLEAR Health Pass
This is the sixth Raiders home game at Allegiant Stadium since the organization’s announcement of the vaccine requirement for attendees pursuant to Governor’s State of Nevada Emergency Directive 049.
Full details about Alternate Screening, including ID and evidence of vaccination requirements as well as locations at the stadium can be found here: https://www.allegiantstadium.com/plan-your-visit/raiders-gameday-alternate-screening
