LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is accused of DUI resulting in death after a fatal crash Tuesday morning in the west Las Vegas Valley, according to LVMPD.
According to police, the fiery crash occurred at approximately 3:39 a.m. near S. Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway and involved a Chevrolet Corvette and a Toyota Rav4.
LVMPD says that responding officers located the Toyota on fire, and fire crews responded and located a deceased victim inside the Toyota. The preliminary investigation indicates the front of the Chevrolet collided with the rear of the Toyota, police say.
Police said the driver of a Chevrolet Corvette, identified as 22-year-old Henry Ruggs III, remained on scene and showed signs of impairment.
Police said Ruggs was transported to UMC to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
LVMPD says Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death.
#BREAKING:On Nov. 2, at approximately 3:39 a.m., the LVMPD responded to a traffic collision near the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway, involving a Chevrolet Corvette and a Toyota Rav4. Responding officers located the Toyota on fire. (1/3)— LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 2, 2021
David Z. Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, attorneys for Ruggs, provided the below statement:
On behalf of our client Henry Ruggs III we are conducting our own investigation as of this writing and ask everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered.
According to the Associated Press, a woman was killed in the crash. However, the victim's identity has not been confirmed by the Clark County Coroner's office.
The Raiders released the below statement on the incident:
The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas. We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
Will see how far his money goes to be able to walk away from this one
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.