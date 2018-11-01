LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Caesars announced a partnership with the Raiders that will include a branded entrance at the new Las Vegas stadium.
Caesars Entertainment Corporation became the "first founding partner" of the Las Vegas Stadium, forming a 15-year partnership with the Raiders.
“The Raiders are proud to welcome Caesars Entertainment as a founding partner of Las Vegas Stadium,” Marc Badain, President of the Raiders said in a release. “We are honored to align with a company that shares the Raiders’ values of improving the local community and delivering exceptional customer service in creating this transformative project.”
“Sports have long been a core part of the Caesars’ experience,” Chris Holdren, Chief Marketing Officer for Caesars Entertainment said in a release. “With this deep partnership, Caesars will become an essential part of the game time ritual for Raiders fans everywhere. From activations to exclusive experiences, fans of the silver and black will see Caesars as their home on game day.”
The deal provides "select Caesars Entertainment customers and Total Rewards members access to exclusive experiences like the customized Caesars-branded Owners Suite at the 50-yard line of the Las Vegas stadium, VIP Dinners on the field, training facility events, fantasy camp participation, stadium tours, along with tickets to home games and most stadium events."
In addition to the branded stadium entrance, Caesars said it the deal includes a drop off zone, digital signage, media, radio and print assets, along with "alumni, player and cheerleader appearances – giving the company a commanding presence."
The 65,000-seat stadium will bring 520,000 people to home games each year, Caesars said. It's set to open in 2020.
