LAS VEGAS(FOX5)-- Raider Nation in Las Vegas is showing up in full force to help one "super fan" come to the first game at Allegiant Stadium.
For decades, "The Violator" has been a constant presence at The Black Hole at every home game. Wayne Mabry tells FOX5, he has had season tickets since 1987, and his alter ego in full regalia has been shown on the big screen and on national broadcasts for years.
"I'm just a Raiders ambassador," said Mabry, who doesn't like to be known as a celebrity, though his face is recognizable to any football fan.
The 63-year-old retiree now lives on a fixed income, and tells FOX5, traveling to Las Vegas, getting a hotel, and affording season tickets is not in his budget.
He described the last home game in Oakland against the Broncos as disheartening, knowing his attendance at every future home game would change.
"Mark Badain came down... he said,'I'll see you in Vegas.' I was like, okay, however it takes me to get there," said Mabry.
The operations manager of the Stage Room off Las Vegas Boulevard reached out to Mabry on Twitter, inviting him to Las Vegas.
"We need those super fans," said John Vizcarra, who proudly displays a Raider Nations vehicle outside the bar and casino. Once you step inside, the room is full of Raiders memorabilia.
When the Raiders play, every television is turned to the game.
Vizcarra offered Mabry a flight, hotel and a seat beside him in the new Black Hole at Allegiant Stadium.
"It's Raider Nation," Vizcarra said, noting the brotherhood among fans.
"It blew my socks off, just to know that type of Raider love is out there," said Mabry, who is working on the logistics of his offer.
"Thats the true spirit of the Raider nation," Mabry said.
Mabry will be in town for the NFL Draft in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.