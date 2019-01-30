LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Energy regulators in Nevada approved for The Radiers' new football stadium in Las Vegas to contract with a different energy company that isn't NV Energy.
The Public Utilities Commission gave the green light on Wednesday for the stadium to leave NV Energy without paying an exit fee. Officials representing the stadium argued to the commission they shouldn't have to pay for utilities since the stadium was still under construction.
The stadium also argued they had not established services with NV Energy yet as well.
On the other hand, NV Energy argues the commission should levy an exit fee to avoid possible repercussions on the company's remaining customers. The commission ruled unanimously in the end for LC Stadium Events Co. to leave NV Energy without paying an exit fee.
