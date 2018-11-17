LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A video taken outside a Smith’s grocery store in Southern Highlands is turning a lot of heads on social media.
The man in the video told the woman behind the camera that he is a racist.
The video, shared by activist Shaun King, has thousands of shares and comments across Facebook.
It starts with two women speaking Spanish. Then the man walked by and told them, “Go back to where you came from.”
That’s when the woman behind the camera asked him repeatedly if he’s racist.
His answer is, “Yes, I am, very much so.”
The two women go back to speaking in Spanish. The man mimicked them, then he said he’s from Ohio where “they don’t let you people there.”
Valley shoppers said they’ve already seen the video circulating online. Many were not surprised, just sad to see this sort of behavior in Las Vegas.
“That’s a bold thing to say at a Smith's. It's a family market,” Chelsea Chapman said. “To any Hispanic, it's rude, it's inconsiderate.”
“If I had my children with me and I saw that guy, I'd say something,” Breann McCulloch said. “If you see something, say something. Stand in the gap for people who maybe can't speak up for themselves. And let somebody know that's not okay. That's not okay to talk to people like that.”
McCulloch added she did not believe that the man represented Las Vegas or the majority of Americans.
FOX5 spoke to many other shoppers who did not feel comfortable going on camera. But they agreed this is unacceptable.
Many who are sharing the video are also trying to identify the man.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.