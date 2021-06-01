LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- "Breeding like rabbits" might not be so easy for bunny owners in Henderson anymore.
Beginning June 1, all pet rabbits in Henderson will be required to be spayed or neutered.
Only three rabbits will be allowed per household, unless a permit from the city's animal control exempts you, according to Henderson Animal Care and Control.
The changes are part of a new municipal code that just went into effect.
For more information, click HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.