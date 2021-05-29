LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Some locals who like flying remote-control planes were happy on Saturday after the debut of long-awaited improvements to their park.
A special ceremony took place May 29 at the William Bennett R/C Airfield, which is right near Sam Boyd Stadium in the east valley.
A local flying club said that runway was in really bad shape, but thanks to some funding from the county, it's like new again.
"The runway was crumbling, there was huge cracks in the ends of it. If an airplane rolled out toward the end of the runway, it would crack where it would rip the wheels right off of it, but now we have a nice smooth flat runway, same with the taxi ways and the pit area," said Gil Terzo with the Las Vegas Radio Control Flying Club.
An international flying competition used to be held at the runway, and the club says people from R/C clubs around the country have been reaching out about this newly-remodeled area.
