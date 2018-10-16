NORTH LAS VEGAS -- The Westside community is still searching for answers two days after three members of a family were gunned down in a popular North Las Vegas shopping center.
The shooting location has since been reclaimed by the community as a site for healing and remembering the victims -- Susan Nash, Deonté Nash and Dejona’e Nash.
On Tuesday morning, several friends and family members stopped by the site of the shooting to pay their respects to the victims. Among those who visited, was the 2-year-old daughter of one of the victims.
Deontè’s youngest daughter stared at the candles with wonder. Her mother said the toddler is too young to understand what happened, and only sees candles, but she believes her daughter can sense her fathers absence.
The mother of Deonté’s daughter said she’s been overcome with emotion since Sunday, and that Deonté was everything to her.
That sentiment was echoed throughout the neighborhood about the entire Nash family.
"I knew them for like five, six years,” said one neighbor, “They were always coming over listening to my music, hyping me up and getting me on that knowledge."
For friends and family, lighting candles has been therapeutic.
For many people it’s still hard to cope with the tragedy that unfolded Sunday night.
Police say an argument led to the shooting deaths of Susan Nash, her son Deonté Nash and his sister Dejanaé Nash.
"Me, him and my friend -- we were all just talking and joking,” said another neighbor. “The next thing you know he's gone."
A fourth victim, De'janae's boyfriend and the father of their young daughter, was also shot but he survived. On Monday evening, he made it a priority, as soon as he was released from the hospital, to pay respect to the mother of his child.
It may be hard for friends and neighbors to cope with the loses, but even more difficult for family members like Deonte's aunt Katina Brown.
She said their family hasn't even fully healed from the murder of her daughter Justise back in April. Now she's retraumatized facing the murder of three more family members.
For now, police have said the person responsible is still on the run and they worked with business owners to gather video footage to further the investigation.
That footage is not being released to the media at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.