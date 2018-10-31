LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A consignment shop with three valley locations has closed its doors.
Colleen’s Classic Consignment posted a message to its website:
Colleen’s Classic Consignment has closed for business. It is with deep regret that Colleen’s Classic Consignment will be permanently closing for business. If you currently have an outstanding balance with this company, you will be receiving communication in the near future.
A similar message was left on the company's voicemail: "Thanks for calling Colleen's Classic Consignment. All our stores are now closed. All outstanding balances with our customers will be receiving communication in the near future. Thank you."
FOX5 reached out to the store managers who said to contact Leavitt Legal Services — attorneys representing Colleen’s Consignment. They said the owners filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Attorneys would not say what would happen to the furniture.
On Wednesday, movers loaded trucks with furniture in the Ft. Apache location to move it to the Rainbow store location which is also closed.
One lucky customer got to use her store credits to pick out some furniture before it was all packed up.
“I happened to be coming back from Pilates this morning and saw the truck so I ran to see if there was anything there,” said Jacqueline Wegner, a former long time customer.
“The guy said they’re moving everything to the other store, but that they’re out of business and to go ahead and grab something if it wasn’t sold.”
Colleen’s had been in business since 1995. Attorneys would not comment on what lead to the bankruptcy.
Movers said the store has been contacting customers who have already purchased items in order to pick them up at the rainbow location.
