NV Energy (FOX5)

(File)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Who will pay the price if Nevada deregulates energy? John Huck takes an electrifying look into Question 3 ahead of Election Day on Nov. 6. 

Additional resources:

Public Utilities Commission of Nevada's Energy Choice Initiative Final Report

Guinn Center's Restructuring the Electricity Market in Nevada? Possibilities Prospects and Pitfalls

Guinn Center's Question 3: Voter Information Guide

Ballotpedia's Question 3: Changes to Energy Market and Prohibit State-Sanctioned Electric-Generation Monopolies Amendment

