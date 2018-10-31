LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Who will pay the price if Nevada deregulates energy? John Huck takes an electrifying look into Question 3 ahead of Election Day on Nov. 6.
Additional resources:
Public Utilities Commission of Nevada's Energy Choice Initiative Final Report
Guinn Center's Restructuring the Electricity Market in Nevada? Possibilities Prospects and Pitfalls
Guinn Center's Question 3: Voter Information Guide
Ballotpedia's Question 3: Changes to Energy Market and Prohibit State-Sanctioned Electric-Generation Monopolies Amendment
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.