Quarantined with COVID-19, Las Vegas family left homeless after escaping house fire

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A terrible start to 2022 for a family in the Spring Valley neighborhood, they were staying home battling COVID-19 on New Year’s Day when their home caught fire.
“It’s material things, but it is also memories,” Sierra Porter said.
While her dad Michael Porter was out of the house, her mom Cindy Porter was trying to recover from COVID-19 and was asleep in her bed when the fire broke started.
“She basically woke up to most of her bedroom basically aflame,” Sierra Porter said.
Her mom got out, along with three of the family’s dogs, but the oldest dog, a terrier mix named Pizza, did not make it.
She said she didn’t find out about the fire until the next day because her parents had no way to call.
“They don’t have anything but the clothes on their back for the most part,” she said.
Since the family doesn’t have anywhere to stay right now, all of their surviving dogs have been rehomed.
“It is pretty hard on us,” she said.
Cindy Porter remains positive for COVID-19, so staying with extended family isn't an option. The family is trying to pay for a hotel until she's clear.
“I couldn’t hug my mom because of the worry of getting sick,” Sierra Porter said.
Her mom lost her job due to COVID-19 earlier in the year, so the family was already dealing with hard times.
“They weren’t able to even keep renter’s insurance, so nothing is being insured,” she said.
How the fire started is unknown, but she said she knows her parents need help rebuilding their lives and finding a new place somewhere in Las Vegas to call home.
A GoFundMe page has been set up.
