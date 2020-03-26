Having trouble filing for unemployment? You’re far from alone. Your most common questions, answered by FOX5:
Q&A:
Question: I can’t get through on the phone. I’ve tried and tried for hours, days straight. What next?
Answer: Have you tried to file online, first? DETR officials say that is the best way to get through, at this point.
FIRST-TIME CLAIMS
GENERAL CLAIMS
Question: I AM trying to file online, and the website keeps “crashing.” What can I do?
Answer: The website is not crashing, per DETR officials. Due to the volume of people going online, the website is reaching its “threshold” and slowing to a crawl.
Question: I don’t have a computer — or I’m being directed to call DETR by the website and still can’t get through to anyone?
Answer: DETR says the phone lines are overwhelmed with an “unprecedented” amount of people who need to file.
If you do get through, you can ask to be placed on a “Virtual Hold”: a DETR employee will call you back, rather than you having to wait on the phone.
DETR says they have hired more staff members to handle to call volume.
Question: I filed for unemployment days ago, and still haven’t gotten my check. When is it coming?
Answer: You won’t get a check. It will be a debit card with funds loaded onto it. Processing time is 7 to 10 days.
DETR won’t specify realistic processing times due to high volumes of applicants, but tell people to expect delays.
Question: I don’t have my Federal PIN number/Username/previous password and I am having trouble file. What do I do?
Answer: DETR said it is working on troubleshooting your issues with needing a PIN number to proceed.
There is a YouTube tutorial to help you troubleshoot PIN issues:
USERNAME ISSUES
For PIN, password, username or user lockout issues, call the Security Help Desk :
Northern Nevada (775) 687-6838
Southern Nevada (702) 486-3293
