MERCURY, NEVADA (FOX5) -- A man died after he was shot by officers during a pursuit at the Nevada National Security Site in Mercury on Monday night.
According to a press release from the National Nuclear Security Administration, a man drove past the security gate at NNSS about 5:18 p.m.
Security Protective Force Officers and members of the Nye County Sheriff's Department followed the suspect in a pursuit.
After an eight-mile chase, the release stated the man got out of his car and approached officers with "a cylindrical object in-hand."
After ignoring commands from officers, authorities from both departments fired at the man, who died on scene.
No officers were injured and the FBI was notified.
No additional information was immediately available.
Mercury is about 70 miles northwest of Las Vegas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.