LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The fall Pure Aloha festival is coming to North Las Vegas this month.
The bi-annual festival celebrates Polynesian culture with crafts and cuisine from Asian American-Pacific Islander communities, carnival rides, Polynesian entertainment and live music.
The festival will begin on Thursday, Sept. 30 and end on Sunday, Oct. 3 at Craig Ranch Regional Park located at 628 W. Craig Road.
General admission tickets to attend the festival are on sale now for $10-$15 per day. Children under 42” receive free admission.
For tickets and information, visit www.purealohafestivals.com or call 702-664-6468. Tickets may also be purchased on site.
