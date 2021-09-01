LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The 15th annual Pure Aloha Fall Festival makes its return on Thursday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 3.
Pure Aloha is a biannual festival celebrating all things Polynesian culture.
Visitors can enjoy live music, family entertainment, carnival rides and a wide variety of vendors offering crafts and cuisine native to the AAPI communities.
This year the festival will be held at the new location of Craig Ranch Park in North Las Vegas.
Festival dates and hours:
- Thursday, Sept. 30 from 5 – 10 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 1 from 5 p.m. – Midnight
- Saturday, Oct. 2 from 1 p.m. – Midnight
- Sunday, Oct. 3 from 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.
General admission tickets are on sale now and are $10 and $15 after 8 p.m. Children under 42” tall receive free admission. For tickets and information, visit www.purealohafestivals.com or call 702-664-6468. Tickets may also be purchased on site.
