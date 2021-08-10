HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Two non-profit organizations flew three Labrador Retriever puppies into Henderson Executive Airport on Tuesday.
The puppies will now begin a two-year training program to become emotional and physical support dogs. They will be trained to help veterans and first responders dealing with PTSD.
Once fully trained, the dogs will be able to perform anxiety and nightmare interruption, as well as complete physical tasks for disabled veterans.
"They've been in these terrible warzones where the environment was very hostile. So it helps the veteran transition back into society where they can have a barrier between themselves and the environment until they're ready," said Diane Villa, the co-owner of Silver State Service Dogs.
Silver State Service Dogs (SSSD) is an organization that breeds puppies to provide emotional and physical support to service men and women.
The puppies come from St. Louis, Missouri. Normally, SSSD would have to make the days-long road trip to pick them up. But thanks to a company called Angel Flight, the pups were flown into Henderson.
"It's always great because I know they're going to veterans in need. And I'm retired military myself, so it really makes you feel good that you can grow up and do these types of things and give back to the community," said Dan Moulton, one of the Angel Flight pilots that transported the dogs.
Angel Flight is an organization that provides free air transportation for people in need.
The puppies were flown from St. Louis, to Topeka, and Denver before finally touching down in Henderson.
For more information on Silver State Service Dogs, click here.
