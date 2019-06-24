LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Thirty-eight puppies and one adult dog were transferred to special care facilities Monday afternoon after being saved from a Las Vegas Valley home associated with hoarding, according to the Animal Foundation.
The Animal Foundation released the following statement:
"We at The Animal Foundation decided this afternoon to transfer 38 puppies and one adult dog to our trusted partner organizations, who have specialized capabilities to care for them. This decision ensures optimal care for these animals while also protecting the health of our larger shelter population. Circumstances like these require a high degree of flexibility, and we are grateful to our transfer partners for their support in helping us care for these rescued animals."
According to the Animal Foundation, Las Vegas police have had the house on their radar for some time.
