LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The fourth annual 1 October sunrise remembrance ceremony is set for 7 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1.
The event will honor the lives lost during the October, 1, 2017 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. The event will feature a moment of silence, the Southern Nevada Multiagency Honor Guard and remarks from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, as well as family members of the victims.
The public is invited to attend after the event was scaled back in 2020. Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs as seating will be limited.
Singer Matt Sky will perform "Four Years Later," a song composed and released by Alan Parsons and Mark R. Johnson.
Johnson said "Four Years Later" reflects on the events of 1 October and serves as a reminder that it remains the largest mass shooting in American history.
"Those that survived have made great strides to move forward but it is clear that the physical and mental anguish will not easily dissipate,” Johnson said.
The event is scheduled for 7 a.m. on Oct. 1 at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheatre. It will be streamed on CCTV, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.
