LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Local neighborhood favorite PT's tavern is opening inside The Strat.
In mid-March, BLVD & MAIN Taphouse will be transformed into PT's Wings & Sports, a representative for The Strat said.
The new PT's will mark the tavern's 67th location in Nevada.
While the restaurant will offer much of the same menu currently offered at BLVD & MAIN Taphouse, the new PT's Wings & Sports will feature two betting stations and a betting ticker that will be added to the 10’ x 28’ LED wall and 11’ x 25’ LED screen behind the bar.
Golden Entertainment, which owns The Strat, also owns the PT's taverns.
