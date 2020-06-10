LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dozens of protesters marched from the Strat to Las Vegas City Hall on Wednesday, chanting "defund the police!"
"It’s about the education system. It’s about our funding, where our money is going to, where it needs to go to. Defund the police, point blank, period," said one protester who declined to provide their name. Another protester reiterated the point, saying "It doesn’t just stop in Minneapolis."
The group chanted and called for Mayor Carolyn Goodman. Alex, who didn't provide a last name, said he left her a message at her office.
"I told her to tell them that we’re out here and we’re going to keep coming out here every day until we get some change and the police department is defunded and they start funding more important things in the community," he said.
Many at the protest said they want to see some police funding reallocated to education.
"Our youth is what’s important. This city is more than a tourist city it has residents here," said another protester.
"That’s kind of an extreme way to go, defunding the police. Who’s going to respond to those calls if you defund the police or completely remove them?" said Wayne Dice, who is on the executive board of the Nevada Police Union. He represents more than 500 state officers from various agencies, but not Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
"We want to be better," he said.
While he doesn’t support defunding or dismantling police agencies, he said the union is open to change.
"Especially with funding, how can we redirect it? How can we make things better for law enforcement? We love to hear criticism believe it or not," said Dice.
Dice said the union wants to work with community members to find a solution but they don’t condone violent protests.
"Of course my family is extremely scared for me to have to go to work each day," he said.
The protest outside of City Hall was peaceful.
"If you want to come to the table we’re willing to listen to whatever the public, the community, the leaders community leaders have to say," said Dice.
LVMPD records showed the budget for the fiscal year 2020-2021 is $655,617,383. That is a $23 million budget increase from the previous fiscal year.
Clark County and the City of Las Vegas both contribute to Metro's budget. A Clark County spokesperson said due to the economy, the county is already having to reduce its budget.
