LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Hundreds of people gathered on the Las Vegas Strip on Friday afternoon in response to the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Attendees chanted, “no justice, no peace!” and held signs saying "I can't breathe," and "Say their name."
Protesters stopped at Circus Circus. Some of the crowd was spilling onto the street shouting, “hands up don’t shoot!”— Kyla Galer (@kylagaler) May 29, 2020
Metro police officers asked them to move back onto the sidewalk. pic.twitter.com/XtnEDoMQ3W
The crowd is shouting, “no justice, no peace!”— Kyla Galer (@kylagaler) May 29, 2020
They cheer every time a passing car honks. So far the protest is calm & peaceful. pic.twitter.com/CapmIpAPJ5
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.
