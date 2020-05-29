0529 Kyla Galer George Floyd protest

With “I can’t breathe” written on face coverings, Las Vegas women protest the death of George Floyd.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Hundreds of people gathered on the Las Vegas Strip on Friday afternoon in response to the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Attendees chanted, “no justice, no peace!” and held signs saying "I can't breathe," and "Say their name." 

Medium Mack
Medium Mack

Black lives don’t matter,return to Africa,you’ve been a disgrace to this country,welfare criminal,uneducated thugs ! Worthless freeloaders!

Report Add Reply
TrumpBeliever
TrumpBeliever

Take off your mask, you will be able to breathe. Social justice warriors looking bored.

Report Add Reply
NEVERFORGET
NEVERFORGET

Hippocratic of Democracy. No gatherings of 50 or more Governor Sisolak orders. Sisolak followers get to do what they want right in front of your eyes.

Report Add Reply

