LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dolphin advocates came out to The Mirage on Sunday night to protest the conditions inside the dolphin habitat.
Some protesters said they were concerned the dolphins haven't gotten enough shade inside the habitat, and other said they want to end the entire process of dolphin captivity.
"Let's stop breeding them, because this is not conservation, and number two let's build some seaside sanctuaries and put these dolphins in the sea, where they can be with other fish they can feel the tide they can just feel the salt air versus chlorinated water," said Debora Toro.
Earlier this year, public backlash after several dolphin deaths led to the closure of a dolphin resort in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Advocates have protested against conditions at other habitats like SeaWorld.
The Mirage announced a new baby dolphin at the exhibit on Aug. 16, which marked "the fourth generation of dolphins represented at the Secret Garden & Dolphin Habitat."
