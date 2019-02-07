LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – A nonprofit supporting immigrant rights is asking for an end to the agreement between ICE and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The agreement is called 287(g).
It means the Clark County Detention Center can have access to immigration statuses of people who come through its system.
The agreement was put into place by former Sheriff Doug Gillespie in 2009. It was renewed by Sheriff Joe Lombardo. The agreement is up for renewal this year.
Arriba Las Vegas Worker’s Center’s web site says it is a “grassroots organization that unites day laborers, domestic workers, and other low-wage and migrant workers to defend their rights, fight for dignity and win justice for all.”
Arriba representatives and immigrant families gathered outside Las Vegas Metro headquarters to voice their concerns Thursday afternoon.
Protesters shared stories, chanted and showed off their signs slamming the agreement.
Metro Police said the partnership is an important tool to keep community members safe.
"287(g) allows us to identify an individual, and if it’s necessary to remove that individual,” said Jay Rivera, a public information officer for Metro Police. “[It’s] to keep the community safe... Removing a violent offender that’s a threat to everyone -- not just the Hispanic community.”
The protesters believe the people most impacted by the agreement are families and nonviolent offenders. The group has submitted a freedom of information request to get more information on what kind of offenders are picked up by ICE through the agreement.
“Some people are arrested and not charged -- and end up in this process,” said Bliss Requa-Trautz, director of Arriba. “[This request] is so that we understand, as Sheriff Lombardo has said, that it’s targeting folks with serious convictions.”
Metro Police say it will take 30 days for them to comply with the request.
