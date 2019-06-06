LAS VEGAS -- Las Vegas police arrested a woman who briefly interrupted an on-stage talk by Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos in Las Vegas Thursday.
Priya Sawhney, 30, was taken to Clark County Detention Center and booked on one-count misdemeanor trespassing after rushing the stage to protest about chicken farms, according to Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer.
The investigation is ongoing and she could be facing additional charges, police said.
The incident was posted in a video on Twitter:
Wow. Protestor on stage just happened talked about working conditions at Amazon @AWSreInvent @aws @JeffBezos #reMARS pic.twitter.com/Svj37beJlN— Vishal Gurbuxani (@vgurbuxani) June 6, 2019
Bezos was attending Amazon's re:Mars conference at the Aria resort.
He was explaining Amazon plans to send satellites into space when the woman appeared on stage.
She was quickly surrounded and ushered away by security guards.
Direct Action Everywhere spokesman Matt Johnson identified the protester as 30-year-old Priya Sawhney of Berkeley, California.
Johnson says Sawhney was protesting conditions at a California poultry farm that supplies Amazon.
She never got close to Bezos, who turned to the moderator and joked, "Do you have a response to that?"
MGM Resorts declined to comment.
FOX5 contributed to this report.
(1) comment
I just saw a picture of her, she looks like the Joker, not the cartoon one the Heath Ledger one!
