LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nearing sundown on Tuesday, a small group of Black Lives Matter protesters had gathered near University of Nevada, Las Vegas, marking the sixth night of protests in the valley.
The gathering on June 2 was at Naples and University Center drives, west of Thomas & Mack Center. A heavy police presence is reported in the area.
There is a small Black Lives Matter protest forming near University Center and Naples. @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/XYgpaxEq21— Kyla Galer (@kylagaler) June 3, 2020
The protests are in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for minutes, even after he stopped moving.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers approached the protesters Tuesday night to discuss their plans prior to marching. A protester asked the two officers if they would march with them. "We all go together," he said.
An officer responded that they supported their message, but marching with the protesters could make them a target after a police shooting the night prior.
"This is the risk that we're willing to take, it's our job, but we shouldn't be putting you guys at risk," the officer said.
By 11 p.m., most of the group had gone home while a few dozen remained in the area of Harmon Avenue and Paradise Road.
@LVMPD officers approached the crowd & one man said, “why don’t you march with us?” Implying they would be safer with officers by their side. The Lt. on the left said as much as they support their message - if officers walked with them it could make the protesters a target. pic.twitter.com/9uqJWMhobK— Kyla Galer (@kylagaler) June 3, 2020
Wow, after 5 days of protests in the valley police did something I haven’t seen before. The crowd was shouting, “go home” and THEY LEFT. There are still police on Harmon and in other areas though but the face-off is over. pic.twitter.com/cgy1lXgx06— Kyla Galer (@kylagaler) June 3, 2020
On Monday night, a peaceful march from the Las Vegas Strip to downtown ended with the most violence the valley had seen so far. Around 11:30 p.m., two shootings happened on Las Vegas Boulevard, resulting in the death of one man.
In the other incident, Officer Shay Mikalonis was shot, resulting in his hospitalization on life support.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
GO HOME YOU JAGGOFFS! ENOUGH.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.