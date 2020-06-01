LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A protest gathered on the Las Vegas Strip Monday evening, marking the fifth night of protests in the valley in response to the killing of George Floyd.
There are a handful of people outside of Nordstrom’s at the Fashion Show Mall - right across from Trump Tower. They are here to continue protesting the death of #GeorgeFloyd. Nordstrom is boarded up. I saw several other businesses nearby closed as well. @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/cg62A9xjxh— Kyla Galer (@kylagaler) June 2, 2020
The event's organizers had posted a 7 p.m. start time for the June 1 protest. The protest was initially intended to meet at Trump Tower, near Fashion Show Mall. Police cleared the area and officers remained there to block pedestrian traffic as the street is private property.
About 7 p.m., the protesters had moved onto the Las Vegas Strip and split into two groups.
Protesters stopped near Caesars & Bellagio. A woman is telling the crowd, “do not antagonize the police!” pic.twitter.com/ItX0pCmwga— Kyla Galer (@kylagaler) June 2, 2020
In preparation, several businesses including Walgreens had closed and boarded up on the Las Vegas Strip. RTC announced several bus routes were affected on and around the Strip due to the protest.
This is a developing story. Check back for frequent updates.