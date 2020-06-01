Trump Tower

Trump Tower in Las Vegas is seen on June 1, 2020. 

 Luis Marquez/FOX5

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A protest gathered on the Las Vegas Strip Monday evening, marking the fifth night of protests in the valley in response to the killing of George Floyd. 

The event's organizers had posted a 7 p.m. start time for the June 1 protest. The protest was initially intended to meet at Trump Tower, near Fashion Show Mall. Police cleared the area and officers remained there to block pedestrian traffic as the street is private property.

About 7 p.m., the protesters had moved onto the Las Vegas Strip and split into two groups.  

In preparation, several businesses including Walgreens had closed and boarded up on the Las Vegas Strip. RTC announced several bus routes were affected on and around the Strip due to the protest.

