LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Justice for Breonna Taylor protest took place Wednesday night in downtown Las Vegas, resulting in several people being detained by police shortly after its start.
About 100 protesters met at Downtown Container Park at Fremont and 7th streets at 7 p.m. on September 23. They marched up Fremont Street, down around Carson Avenue before gathering at 4th Street and the Fremont Street Experience.
About 7:45 p.m., protesters clashed with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. FOX5 observed at least four people being arrested by police before the crowd was moved onto the sidewalks again.
It wasn't immediately clear how many were arrested in total and if they'll face charges related to the protest.
At least one restaurant in the area, 7th and Carson, closed early on Wednesday after being advised by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. It wasn't immediately clear if others would follow.
A Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police for the killing of Breonna Taylor during a drug raid gone wrong, with prosecutors saying Wednesday that two officers who fired their weapons at the Black woman were justified in using force to protect themselves.
The only charges brought by the grand jury were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into Taylor’s neighbors’ homes during the raid on the night of March 13. The FBI is still investigating potential violations of federal law in the case.
Ben Crump, a lawyer for Taylor's family, denounced the decision as “outrageous and offensive,” and protesters shouting, “No justice, no peace!” began marching through the streets. Some sat quietly and wept. Later, scuffles broke out between police and protesters, and some were arrested.
Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by officers who entered her home on a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation — although state Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Wednesday the investigation showed the officers did announce themselves. The warrant used to search her home was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
