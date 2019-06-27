LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Federal prosecutors say a jury, not a judge, should hear the Las Vegas trial of an Arizona man facing a federal ammunition manufacturing charge after selling bullets to the gunman who staged the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
A Tuesday court filing leaves the decision to a judge.
Douglas Haig's lawyers asked for a bench trial, arguing jurors can't fairly hear evidence in a city where 58 people died and over 850 were injured in October 2017.
Haig isn't accused of the shooting.
Prosecutors say his fingerprints were found on bullets in the high-rise hotel suite where the gunman shot into a concert crowd.
Haig has pleaded not guilty to illegally making tracer and armor-piercing bullets at his Mesa, Arizona, home.
His trial is scheduled for Aug. 12.
