LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Prosecutors announced Wednesday that they will not be seeking the death penalty against Terrell Rhodes.
Rhodes is accused of killing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Pamela Weckerly said that it is "not a capital case."
Rhodes is accused of killing the toddler in early May while his mother, Tayler Nicholson, was out of town. Rhodes reportedly beat the boy when he wet himself before hiding his body, an arrest report said.
Amari was reported missing after Rhodes reportedly told Tayler that an unknown person took the boy, posing as the boy's aunt. Amari's body was found a week later.
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson provided the following statement on the case Wednesday afternoon:
There are many factors considered when determining whether to seek the death penalty in any individual case. In the case of Defendant Terrell Rhodes, after all the relevant facts were reviewed, the State chose not to seek the death penalty. This is a serious case, and as a community we mourn the loss of an innocent child. Rest assured, my office intends to move forward and seek justice for Amari by pursuing the conviction of Mr. Rhodes on the charge of Murder and ensuring that he spends the rest of his life in prison.
(2) comments
Obviously, murdering a child does not justify the death penalty in this state. In this state not many crimes do, unless you steal from the casinos./sarc
This should be a capital case. This thug should be put down for his crimes.
