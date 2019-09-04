LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In his first court appearance on Wednesday, prosecutors said a man suspected in the death of a Las Vegas woman confessed to the crime.
Chuck Chaiyakul, 38, went before Judge Ann Zimmerman in Las Vegas court, where he faces a murder charge and a charge of a prohibited person owning or possessing a gun.
He's accused in the killing of 39-year-old Jennifer Ann Ratay. Their relationship was not immediately known.
“I am going to detain you without bail because the proof is evident based upon your confession basically, and telling police where to find the body, I’m going to have to detain you without bail," Judge Zimmerman said.
A state prosecutor said "according to the allegations in this report," referencing a police report, Chaiyakul confessed to shooting and killing the victim.
"I feel bad. I'm so sorry for the other person," said Chaiyakul's father Nattasake Chaiyakul on Wednesday. He did not want to discuss the case further.
Chaiyakul has a long criminal history in Clark County, including several weapon and drug charges. He told the judge he's been unemployed as a butcher since March, and since has been making and selling jewelry.
He was expected in court again on Sept. 6.
